Yatra Online (YTRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Yatra Online to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Yatra Online to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YTRA opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

