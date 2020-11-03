Yatra Online (YTRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Yatra Online to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Yatra Online to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YTRA opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Earnings History for Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

