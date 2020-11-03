Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.60 Million

Brokerages expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to post sales of $282.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $282.00 million. Navient reported sales of $294.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $982.10 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

NAVI stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. Navient has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Navient news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral purchased 6,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,431.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Navient by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Navient by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

