Zacks: Analysts Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.50. Avangrid reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE AGR opened at $50.23 on Friday. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.