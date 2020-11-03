Zacks: Analysts Expect CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.25. CDW reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,763,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,340,000 after purchasing an additional 297,267 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,106,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $360,899,000 after acquiring an additional 411,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,203,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,789,000 after purchasing an additional 73,240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 168.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,822,000 after buying an additional 734,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,627,000 after purchasing an additional 234,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $128.65 on Friday. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

