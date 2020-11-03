Zacks: Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Newell Brands reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 54.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 510,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 180,424 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,805 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.99.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.