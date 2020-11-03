Zacks: Analysts Expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.93. Prologis posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,958 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $297,628,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,747,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,088 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,018,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,428,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,674,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,346,000 after purchasing an additional 724,322 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis stock opened at $101.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $109.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.89.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

