Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.52). Oceaneering International reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OII shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Shares of OII stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 31.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,627,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 611,796 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,079,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,920,000 after purchasing an additional 464,225 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 496,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 347,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.