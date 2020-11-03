Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.96. The Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 39.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

