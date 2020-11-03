Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures and sells optical and Ethernetbased networking solutions. It serves telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities and government agencies. ADVA Optical Networking SE is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Separately, Commerzbank raised ADVA Optical Networking from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of ADVOF stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $359.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.60. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33.

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

