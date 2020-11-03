Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

NYSE BBW opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.10.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $40.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 56,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $183,796.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,949.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.