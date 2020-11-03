Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, HealthStream has additional offices in Brentwood, Tennessee; Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois and San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSTM. Barrington Research upgraded HealthStream to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut HealthStream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. HealthStream has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $18.66 on Friday. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $29.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $597.06 million, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 426,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 147,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

