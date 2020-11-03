Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

LBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Luther Burbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Luther Burbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $9.53 on Friday. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $499.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

In other Luther Burbank news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $84,873.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,468.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Simone Lagomarsino acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,543.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,168 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 188,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Luther Burbank by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Luther Burbank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

