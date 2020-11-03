Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HWKN. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $513.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.99.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

In related news, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 3,448 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $171,606.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,993.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 28,317 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. 59.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

