Zacks Investment Research Lowers PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) to Strong Sell

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Friday, October 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

