Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $39.48.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

