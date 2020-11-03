Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Barings BDC alerts:

BBDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Barings BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barings BDC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of BBDC opened at $7.57 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $363.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 57.90%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 14.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 205,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 7.6% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.