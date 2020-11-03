Zacks Investment Research Upgrades M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

Get M/I Homes alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MHO. TheStreet raised M/I Homes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a market outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised M/I Homes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M/I Homes has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.67.

NYSE:MHO opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.09.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.07. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 14.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 90,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M/I Homes (MHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.