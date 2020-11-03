Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NFBK. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $546.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,291. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 11,125 shares of company stock valued at $109,144 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 301.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 118.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 213.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth about $164,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

