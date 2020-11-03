Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-7% yr/yr to $1.23-1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.70-3.90 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $293.07 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $304.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,830,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,174 shares of company stock worth $10,987,914 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

