Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZEN. ValuEngine raised Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.25.

NYSE ZEN opened at $109.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.34. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $49,494.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $140,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $432,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,393.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,438 shares of company stock worth $9,771,873. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,476,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,491,000 after buying an additional 478,836 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Zendesk by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,738,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,447,000 after purchasing an additional 721,084 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,351,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,639,000 after purchasing an additional 117,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zendesk by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 555,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 238,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

