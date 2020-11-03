Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) PT Raised to $134.00 at Piper Sandler

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZEN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.25.

Zendesk stock opened at $109.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $432,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,393.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total value of $4,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,825,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,438 shares of company stock valued at $9,771,873. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,476,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,491,000 after purchasing an additional 478,836 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zendesk by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,738,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,447,000 after purchasing an additional 721,084 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zendesk by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,351,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,639,000 after buying an additional 117,506 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,185,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 75.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 555,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,179,000 after buying an additional 238,327 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

