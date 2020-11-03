ZENZO Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $126.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001749 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00076670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00194719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00029122 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.73 or 0.01113898 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem . ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

