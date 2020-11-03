Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Decreased by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,919,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,724 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 4.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Zoetis worth $482,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,425,000 after purchasing an additional 190,066 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,296,000 after buying an additional 341,152 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,027,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,832,000 after buying an additional 146,601 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Zoetis by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,632,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,715,000 after buying an additional 329,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $162.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,352.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,830 shares of company stock worth $5,540,621. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. G.Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

