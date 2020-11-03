Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Cut by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,919,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,724 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 4.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Zoetis worth $482,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 533.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS opened at $162.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,352.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,830 shares of company stock worth $5,540,621. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

