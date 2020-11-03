ZUM TOKEN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $102,086.10 and $2.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.06 or 0.00869856 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 93,355,046,607 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,355,046,607 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

