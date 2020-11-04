$0.04 EPS Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. OptimizeRx reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. BidaskClub raised OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,150. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Wasson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $550,100 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in OptimizeRx by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

