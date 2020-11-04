-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). RadNet reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.58 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDNT. Raymond James increased their price objective on RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

RadNet stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. RadNet has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $803.54 million, a P/E ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,750.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in RadNet by 444.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 320,181 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 88,973 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,934,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after acquiring an additional 39,175 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

