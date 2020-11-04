-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). Dyadic International reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 480.72%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million.

A number of analysts have commented on DYAI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Dyadic International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Dyadic International by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Dyadic International by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 26,648 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DYAI stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.92 million, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. Dyadic International has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $10.98.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyadic International (DYAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.