-$0.17 EPS Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Franklin Covey reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 141.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FC. ValuEngine cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.64 million, a P/E ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 543.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.