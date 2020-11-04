-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

KZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 39.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 59.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KZR opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.12.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

