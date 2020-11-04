-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

KZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 39.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 59.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KZR opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.12.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.