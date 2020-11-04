-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.09). Sonim Technologies posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonim Technologies.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 111.32%. The business had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonim Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 63.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 33,425 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 67.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 332.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 126,196 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the third quarter valued at $186,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SONM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.49. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.20. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.