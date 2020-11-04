$0.28 EPS Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 78.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $137,000.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.