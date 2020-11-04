$0.31 EPS Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.22. TriNet Group reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,518,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,200.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $814,589.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,876 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 58.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 54,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter worth about $2,069,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.70. TriNet Group has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.91.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

