$0.38 EPS Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on CVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Luis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $48,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,342.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Musson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $60,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,456 shares of company stock valued at $224,450 over the last 90 days. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 90,104 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 229,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 216,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 12.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.77. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $22.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

