-$0.45 EPS Expected for Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) to report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.
Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06.
NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,333,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after buying an additional 273,914 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1,048.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 192,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 175,674 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Magenta Therapeutics
Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.
Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.