-$0.45 EPS Expected for Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) to report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGTA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.31.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,333,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after buying an additional 273,914 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1,048.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 192,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 175,674 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

