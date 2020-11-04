$0.53 EPS Expected for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) will report $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that 51job will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 51job.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.29 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 30.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 51job by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 51job by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 51job during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 51job by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,035,000 after purchasing an additional 80,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of 51job by 4,541.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 43.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOBS stock opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average is $68.56. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.96. 51job has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $92.61.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

