-$0.81 EPS Expected for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the lowest is ($0.87). AVROBIO posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($3.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.62. AVROBIO has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $29.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AVROBIO by 602.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 632,522 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,725,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,012,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AVROBIO by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 258,161 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in AVROBIO by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 667,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after buying an additional 180,526 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

