$10.04 Million in Sales Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to post sales of $10.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.03 million to $10.05 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $5.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $36.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.77 million to $36.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $46.40 million, with estimates ranging from $44.24 million to $47.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPRX. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ:OPRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,150. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $309.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Wasson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,413.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $550,100. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 562.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

