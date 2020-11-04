10,718 Shares in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 38,276 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 119,754 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $580.56 million, a P/E ratio of -111.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. Analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCPC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.