$18.20 Million in Sales Expected for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to announce $18.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.10 million to $18.30 million. Sonim Technologies reported sales of $28.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year sales of $71.30 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $83.80 million, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $84.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 111.32% and a negative net margin of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 332.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 126,196 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,875,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 48.4% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 462,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 150,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,634. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.20. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

