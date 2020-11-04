1ST Source Bank Sells 12,689 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,689 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,127 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,838,000 after acquiring an additional 107,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,113,000 after acquiring an additional 199,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

