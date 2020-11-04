21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VNET. ValuEngine upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut 21Vianet Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. DBS Vickers started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.95.

Shares of VNET traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.48. 16,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,901. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.26. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($2.66). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. The company had revenue of $161.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

