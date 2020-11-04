22nd Century Group (XXII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect 22nd Century Group to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

XXII opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

Separately, Bradley Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

