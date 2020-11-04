3,087 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after purchasing an additional 570,945 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,009,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,135,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,227,000 after acquiring an additional 64,831 shares during the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM opened at $87.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $91.27. The firm has a market cap of $454.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average is $68.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. New Street Research began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 27th. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

