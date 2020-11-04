3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for 3M in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.51. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

MMM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.18. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The firm has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 106,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $902,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 26.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 10.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 2.6% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

