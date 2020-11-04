745,000 Shares in FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 745,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 1.68% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAC stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $503.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.14 and a beta of 0.02.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $20,501,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

