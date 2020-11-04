Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT) Shares Gap Down to $662.50

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $662.50, but opened at $636.00. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT.L) shares last traded at $664.40, with a volume of 2,623 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 646.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 621.53. The company has a market capitalization of $87.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT.L) Company Profile (LON:AJIT)

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

