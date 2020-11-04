ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Trading 8.3% Higher

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 555,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 640,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Several brokerages have commented on ACCO. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $554.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.07.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 61,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 162,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 164,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

