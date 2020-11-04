Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Accuray exited the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on a mixed note, with the company reporting break-even earnings against estimate of loss and revenue beating estimates. The company registered growth in Service revenues in the quarter. Solid demand for the Radixact, CyberKnife and TomoTherapy platforms continues to drive the top line. Expansion of both margins is encouraging as well. Recently, the company launched the ClearRT Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact System and is receiving positive customer feedback for the same. The recent collaboration with Brainlab instills optimism on the stock. However, the company registered decline in Product revenues in the quarter. We are also concerned about the gross order decline in the quarter. Over the past year, the company has underperformed its industry.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARAY. ValuEngine cut shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

ARAY stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Accuray has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $302.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.40 million. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $37,349.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Accuray by 724.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 543,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accuray by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 102,248 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 2.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,640,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 85,367 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 417.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 96,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 78,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,672,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 72,267 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

