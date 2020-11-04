AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Shares Up 7%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares shot up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.83. 1,112,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,256,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Several research firms have commented on ACRX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $0.69 to $0.84 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $164.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 50,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

