AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Shares Up 7%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares shot up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.83. 1,112,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,256,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.
Several research firms have commented on ACRX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $0.69 to $0.84 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.52.
The firm has a market capitalization of $164.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 50,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.
